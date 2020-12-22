More E. Visayas LGUs named among most competitive by DTI

Credit: Read the original article from PNA Latest News.

COMPETITIVE CITY. The Tacloban City Hall. The city has been selected as one of the most competitive areas in the country in the 2020 cities and municipalities competitiveness index of the Department of Trade and Industry. (PNA file photo)

TACLOBAN CITY – More local government units (LGUs) in Eastern Visayas have made it to the Top 20 ranking nationwide in the 2020 cities and municipalities competitiveness index of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

DTI Eastern Visayas Regional Director Celerina Bato said these areas excelled in four competitiveness pillars – economic dynamism, government efficiency, infrastructure, and resiliency under different categories.

“I am proud to announce that we have one local government that made it to the Top 2 in the most improved LGUs in Class 5 to 6 municipalities. The local government of Kawayan of Biliran province has recorded an improvement of 799 notches in 2020. It was rank 818 in 2019 and now, rank 19th in 2020 as the overall most competitive LGU in Class 5 to 6 municipalities nationwide,” Bato said in a message sent to the Philippine News Agency.

Among the cities that made it to the Top 20 list are Tacloban City (6th in highly urbanized cities) and Baybay City in Leyte (9th among component cities).

Among Class 3 to 4 towns, recognized are Bontoc in Southern Leyte (5th), Las Navas in Northern Samar (16th), Hinunangan in Southern Leyte (18th), and Macrohon in Southern Leyte (19th).

For the Class 5 to 6 municipalities, the top areas in the region are Kawayan, Biliran (2nd); Caibiran, Biliran (4th); Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte (5th); Matuguinao, Samar (6th); Cabucgayan, Biliran (8th), Tunga, Leyte (17th); Libagon, Southern Leyte (8th), and Maripipi, Biliran (20th).

Adjudged as the most competitive areas in terms of government efficiency is Tacloban City; Macarthur, Leyte; and Hindang, Leyte.

In the areas of economic dynamism, listed are Allen, Northern Samar; Kawayan, Biliran; San Juan, Southern Leyte; Almeria, Biliran; and Hindang, Leyte.

The awards given during the 8th Regional Competitiveness Summit held virtually on Dec. 16 are based on the Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index, an annual ranking of the competitiveness of cities and municipalities in the country.

The four indicators are economic dynamism or activities that generate more jobs and businesses in the city; government efficiency, or the quality of service and reliability of the local government unit; infrastructure, or the physical development of the city; and resiliency, or the capability of the city to pursue development even after a tragedy. (PNA)