Leyte sets aside P20-M for Covid-19 vaccines

ACQUIRING VACCINES. Leyte Governor Leopoldo Dominico Petilla is shown during a meeting on Dec. 11, 2020. The provincial government of Leyte has initially allocated PHP20 million for the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines once it is available in the market, Petilla said on Monday (Dec. 21, 2020). (Photo courtesy of the Leyte provincial government)

TACLOBAN CITY – The provincial government of Leyte has allocated an initial amount of PHP20 million for the procurement of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines once it is available in the market, Governor Leopoldo Dominico Petilla said on Monday.

The budget can procure around 20,000 to 40,000 vaccines depending on the price of the manufacturer. The province is looking at Pfizer or AstraZeneca as supplier.

“We already coordinated with Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. on our plan to purchase,” Petilla told reporters.

Galvez is the chief implementer of the National Action Plan vs. Covid-19 and the only official authorized by the national government to negotiate for the purchase of vaccines.

The province will first analyze the provincial data to determine who will be prioritized in the administration of vaccine. There is high probability that those who tested positive for Covid-19 will be prioritized.

Since March this year, Leyte province has recorded almost 3,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“We will have to check the profile of these patients. What are their profession, where they live, are they staying in urban centers or rural area, and other information. If we are able to get enough information, those who fit in that profile, they will be prioritized in the vaccination,” Petilla said.

He added that identification of areas with high number of Covid-19 cases will be another basis in determining who will be prioritized for the vaccination.

“Take note that it is not only a vaccine that can kill virus. Many have already recovered, using the combination of the health protocols we are imposing and adding it with vaccine then we can bring this down to zero with the proper strategy of vaccination,” he said.

Meanwhile, Eastern Samar Governor Ben Evardone also announced in a video message that the provincial government will provide free vaccines to its residents.

“We will look for an authorized vaccine manufacturer that will provide vaccine so that we can vaccinate all residents of Eastern Samar,” Evardone said.

The province is setting aside about PHP500 million for the vaccine procurement, including medicines and other items that will protect the almost 500,000 residents, according to the governor. (PNA)