DA-9 unveils P5-M irrigation project in Zambo City

ZAMBOANGA CITY–The Department of Agriculture-9 (DA-9) inaugurated Monday a PHP5-million solar-powered irrigation project to an association of farmers in this southern port city.

DA-9 Executive Director Rad Donn Cedeño said the irrigation project for the Inner Presa Small Water Impounding System Association (SWISA) in Barangay Curuan consists of a deep well that uses an electric booster to pump out water to several hectares of rice field.

Cedeño said the project aims to boost farmers’ production, especially those who are into rice farming.

Second District Manuel Jose Dalipe noted that the farmers in his jurisdiction suffered from the El Niño phenomenon, as they mainly rely on the river for their water supply.

“With the solar irrigation system in place, the farmers will continuously have water even on a long drought,” Dalipe said.

Demetrio Francisco, Inner Presa SWISA president, said the solar-powered irrigation project would be a big help to them, especially during the dry season. (PNA)