3 dead, 7 missing in Toledo City mining pit collapse

TOLEDO CITY, Cebu — Three individuals were confirmed dead while seven others have remained missing following a landslide at the mining pit of the Carmen Copper Corporation in Toledo City in midwestern Cebu on Monday afternoon.

Personnel of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) have been conducting search and rescue operations since 6 a.m. on Tuesday hoping to rescue the still missing miners.

As of 10:30 a.m. today, it remains clear exactly how many workers were inside the pit when the landslide happened.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB-7) has also sent a team to Toledo Cito to inspect the pit and assess the current situation there.

MGB7 Regional Director Armando L. Malicse and DENR-Central Visayas Regional Executive Director Paquito D. Melicor, Jr. are also scheduled to visit the area.

In her message, Perales urged city hall employees to help the families of the deceased miners as a way of giving back to the mine, which is the biggest taxpayer in their city. / dcb