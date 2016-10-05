UAE capital Abu Dhabi reports bird flu cases

DUBAI, Oct. 5 — The Abu Dhabi emergency and crisis management team announced on Tuesday it detected a number of bird flu-infected quays, reported the United Arab Emirates (UAE) state news agency WAM.

Bird flu, also known as avian influenza or H5N1, is a highly pathogenic virus, and caused substantial outbreaks in domestic poultry in the Middle East and parts of Asia.

The first human infection was reported in Hong Kong in 1997.

The cases were found in an area in the "Al-Gharbia" western region of the Gulf state.

The emergency and crisis management took the "necessary measures" consistent with international standards and regulations in handing such cases, said the WAM report.

The team said precautionary measures were also taken to ensure continuous monitoring of the cases in coordination with other stakeholders.

Furthermore, the team called on bird and farm owners to contact Abu Dhabi's government call center if they suspect poor health conditions of their birds, in order to learn about the necessary tests their birds need.

The team affirmed that these precautionary measures aim to ensure the safety of bird and farm owners and the community's safety as the H5N1 is fatal to most birds. (PNA/Xinhua)

