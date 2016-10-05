Top badminton players to join National Open this month

MANILA, Oct. 4 — The Philippine Badminton Association (PBA) will use the upcoming Bingo Bonanza National Open as one of five tournaments to select the members of the national team for major international competitions, including the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia.

This was disclosed by PBA national team manager Atty. Ponciano Cruz on Tuesday during the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum in Shakey’s Malate. Also present were national coach Paulus Firman and tournament director Nelson Asuncion.

Cruz said the qualifying round of the National Open will be held at the Home Depot in Ortigas on Oct. 17-21, while the semifinals and finals are scheduled on Oct. 22-23 at SM Megamall.

Asuncion said the main draw in the singles category will have 64 players, while the doubles category will have 32 players.

Mark Alcala and Sara Barredo, both national players, are the defending singles champions in the men’s and women’s division.

The singles champion will receive PHP100,000 while the doubles and mixed doubles winners will get PHP120,000. (PNA)

