San Beda's seniors, juniors team clinch last NCAA finals seats

MANILA, Oct. 4 — San Beda booked its 11th consecutive NCAA men's basketball finals appearance with a 77-63 win against Perpetual Help in the knockout semifinal at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.

The Red Lions broke out of a poor start and pulled away for good in the fourth quarter to earn the right to face Arellano in the best-of-three finals starting on Thursday at the said venue.

Davon Potts led San Beda with 16 points, nine in the fourth including five in the deciding 9-2 rally in the fourth quarter, while Robert Bolick added 14, 10 coming in the game-turning 20-4 rally in the second quarter.

Javee Mocon had an all-around game of 12 points, 15 rebounds, one assist, three blocks, and one steal.

Gab Dagangon had 16 markers for Perpetual Help.

Meanwhile, the Red Lions' high school counterparts clinched the second NCAA juniors basketball finals berth with a 102-93 win against the Arellano Braves.

The Red Cubs withstood yet another fight back from the Braves to earn the right to face the Malayan Red Robins in the best-of-three finals also beginning Thursday.

Robi Nayve led six Red Cubs in double figures with 17 points alongside six rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Carlo Abadeza led the Braves, who played the last 5:29 of the game without Guilmer Dela Torre due to incurring five fouls, with 19 points, nine rebounds, one assist, and one block, but he committed five of their 28 turnovers. (PNA)

LGI/IVAN SALDAJENO/SGP

