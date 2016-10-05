Pampanga to open up livelihood opportunities to boost tourism industry, says official

CLARK FREEPORT, Pampanga, Oct. 4 — Pampanga's provincial government is determined to open up livelihood opportunities that would boost the province’s tourism industry, a local tourism official has said.

Provincial tourism officer Arwin Paul Lingat, concurrent Luzon public relations officer of the Association of Tourism Officers of the Philippines (ATOP), said Pampanga's hotel chains, easy access to transportation, original Kapampangan cuisine, museums and historical spots offer livelihood opportunities that could help draw more tourists to the province.

He said Pampanga Gov. Lilia Pineda likewise wants to create more livelihood projects in cooperation with various stakeholders and ATOP officers.

Lingat encouraged all Kapampangans, including those with disabilities, to work with provincial officials in boosting Pampanga’s tourism industry.

"Everyone has its own role in the tourism industry… So, I am encouraging our Cabalens to be aware of what tourism can bring into our lives," he added. (PNA)

