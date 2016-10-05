More Fun in the PHL campaign has failed to attract more tourists, says study

By Josephine Grace Aguilo

MANILA, Oct. 4 (PNA) — Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo disclosed Tuesday that her department will launch its brand new slogan during the Miss Universe coronation night on Jan. 30, replacing the “It’s More Fun in the Philippines” campaign which she said has failed to attract more tourists to the country.

Teo confirmed that the Department of Tourism (DOT) is in talks with an advertising agency on a more effective and impactful tourism campaign.

A study conducted by AGB Nielsen from March to April this year among foreign tourists, showed that a majority of the respondents liked the “It’s More Fun in the Philippines” slogan but only a few were interested to visit the country.

The study noted that 65 percent of European respondents liked the campaign but only 26 percent had the intent to visit the Philippines. Likewise, 72 percent of North American respondents liked the slogan but only 45 percent wanted to visit the country.

While 67 percent of respondents from Japan, Saudi Arabia, India and Australia thought the campaign was good, only 40 percent intended to see the Philippines.

In Southeast Asia, 59 percent of the respondents liked the campaign but only 36 percent wished to come to the country.

As such, Teo said her department saw the need to change the slogan, noting that four years were enough to measure the campaign's effectiveness.

She said the DOT has decided to launch the campaign during the Miss Universe coronation night since half a billion viewers from more than 190 countries around the world will be watching the pageant.

Teo also reiterated that it is normal to change the tourism brand when a new administration takes over.

The “It’s More Fun in the Philippines” campaign was launched by former tourism secretary Ramon Jimenez in 2012. (PNA)

CVL/JGA/EDS

