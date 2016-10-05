Maybank feats '16 Rio Paralympian Josephine Medina

By Joann Santiago

MANILA, Oct. 4 (PNA)– The Maybank Foundation, through Maybank Philippines, awarded Tuesday PHP200,000 to 2016 Rio Paralympics table tennis bronze medalist Josephine Medina.

Medina opened a savings account with Maybank for her reward.

"Disability is not a hindrance to achieve a goal. For me, it's a way of achieving success in life," she said in her speech.

Dennis Esta, Executive Director of the Philippine Sports Association for the Differently Abled (Philspada), during the ceremony, said Medina's win gave more differently-abled athletes hope in excelling in their sports as it ended the country's 15-year Paralympics drought.

He said the monetary reward given to Medina is a big help because differently-abled athletes need additional support for their trainings.

In an interview with PNA, Esta said their sector now gets more support from the government following the enactment into law of Republic Act (RA) 10699, otherwise known as the Act expanding the coverage of incentives granted to national athletes, in 2015.

He said the law that expanded incentives to outstanding athletes is a morale booster and assures the players that they have something to lean on and that their achievements are really valuable.

Maybank Philippines President and CEO Herminio M. Famatigan Jr. said the reward extended to Medina is part of the bank's endeavor to help people with disabilities become more important in the society.

"We want to humanize financial services, " he said.

Famatigan said giving the reward to Medina is really an honor for the bank because " she brought honor to the country."

He said that through Maybank Foundation's Reach Independence and Sustainable Entrepreneurship (RISE), the bank wants to empower the marginalized people by equipping them with necessary skills to help them succeed in life despite their disabilities.

Maybank Philippines is scheduled to introduce RISE in the country in early 2017. (PNA)

FPV/JSV/EDS

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

