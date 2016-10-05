Industrial producer prices down in both eurozone, EU in August

BRUSSELS, Oct. 5 — Industrial producer prices fell by 0.2 percent in both the 19-member euro area and the 28-member European Union (EU) in August month-on-month, according to estimates released Tuesday by Eurostat, the EU's statistical office.

In July 2016, prices increased by 0.3 percent in both zones, Eurostat said.

Moreover, the agency said compared with August last year, industrial producer prices decreased by 2.1 percent in the euro area and by 1.6 percent in the EU. (PNA/Xinhua)

