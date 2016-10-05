Government allocates PHP410-M to relocate about 2,000 Intramuros settlers

By Josephine Grace Aguilo

MANILA, Oct. 4 (PNA) — The Intramuros Administration (IA) has allocated PHP410 million to relocate around 2,000 informal settlers living within the walled city of Intramuros, IA Finance & Administrative Division Chief Merceditas C. de Sahagun, disclosed on Tuesday.

For the first time in over 15 years, AI was given a capital outlay of PHP410 million for the restoration and development of Intramuros, to solve the Walled City’s longtime problem of informal settlers.

In support of the Department of Tourism’s (DOT) plan to rehabilitate Intramuros, AI aims to relocate 891 families in a new settlement site in Bacoor, Cavite before the end of the year.

According to de Sahagun, additional 1,200 families will also be relocated after they finish conducting a census.

AI recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation (NHMFC) to implement the program, she added.

She also said that IA will provide an accommodation to relocated “pedicab” drivers in Intramuros for them to continue their livelihood.

DOT targets to complete the rehabilitation of Intramuros by the end of the year before the arrival of the Miss Universe candidates. (PNA)

