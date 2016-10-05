FIFA fines Brazil for homophobic chants

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct. 5 — World football governing body FIFA has fined the Brazilian football confederation USD20,000 for homophobic abuse by fans.

Brazilian supporters yelled "bicha" – a derogatory word for homosexual men – at Colombia's players during the teams' World Cup qualifier in Manaus last month, which brazil won 2-1.

Other football associations to receive fines for fan misbehavior were Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, Canada, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Peru, Italy and Albania.

Chile was ordered to play its home qualifier against Venezuela on March 28 behind closed doors for a repeat offence.

The biggest fine – USD65,000 – was imposed on Honduras for two infringements. (PNA/Xinhua)

