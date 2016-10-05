Expect influx of Israeli tourists in PHL

MANILA, Oct. 4 — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday reported that more than 40 Israeli travel agencies participated in a seminar on Philippine tourism organized by the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv to promote the Philippines as a new adventure destination for Israeli tourists.

Tourism brochures, posters and official videos of It’s More Fun in the Philippines from the Department of Tourism were distributed to the attendees.

In his presentation at the seminar, Ambassador to Israel Neal Imperial highlighted the Philippines as a multi-destination country.

“The Philippines offers many destinations with an array of activities awaiting Israeli tourists,” noted the Ambassador.

The audience was awed by the natural beauty of the Philippines and the multi-awarded islands which are home to the best beaches in the world and UNESCO world heritage sites.

“The Air Services Agreement between the Philippines and Israel signed on May 26, 2014 and the Memorandum of Agreement between El Al Airlines and the Philippine Airlines signed on September 20 are indicative of the growing air links and tourism potential between our two countries,” Ambassador Imperial added.

“I strongly urge the Israeli travel agents to promote the Philippines as a travel destination for Israelis to discover for themselves the exciting adventures that the country has to offer,” said Philippine Honorary Consul for Ashdod and Southern Israel and Chairman of Ophir Tours, Ltd., Boaz Waksman.

Uri Shmueloff, Incentives and Events Manager of Ophir Tours, Ltd., presented the various activities and itineraries for selected destinations in the Philippines such as the Banaue Rice Terraces, Mt. Pinatubo, Taal, Palawan, Bohol, Puerto Galera, Boracay, Manila and Pangasinan.

“There are a lot of activities appealing to the Israeli traveler in each destination in the Philippines,” Shmueloff said.

Many of the participating travel agents expressed their desire to visit the Philippines and promote its beautiful islands to Israelis. (PNA)

