District health centers urged to spearhead advocacy awareness on diabetes, hypertension

ILOILO CITY, Oct. 4 — District health centers in this city are encouraged to lead in the diabetes awareness campaign by encouraging patients with diabetes to join diabetes and hypertension health clubs.

In a resolution, councilor Candice Magdalane Tupas said that a guideline has been outlined by the Department of Health (DOH) on the organization of patients with hypertension and diabetes in health facilities.

“They can avail of free medicines, counseling and health services relating to hypertension and diabetes control,” she said.

A doctor by profession, Tupas said that 33 percent of the top four non-communicable killer diseases in the country are cardio-vascular diseases while six percent is diabetes.

She emphasized that healthy lifestyle and early detection and caring, and cost-effective and sustainable health care interventions are already integrated in primary health facilities such as the city’s health centers.

However, there is a need for massive advocacy to detect the patients and urged them to join the hypertension and diabetes health club.

“Eventually most of us will become members of this because of diet. It is really a lifestyle concern, “she said when she delivered her resolution during Tuesday’s regular session of the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP).

Iloilo City maintains nine health centers situated in its various districts. (PNA)

