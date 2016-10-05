Cavite health official moves to contain spread of Chikungunya virus in Indang town

By Rogelio Limpin

TRECE MARTIRES CITY, Cavite, Oct. 4 (PNA) — The chief of the Provincial Health Office has moved to stop the further spread of Chikungunya virus in this province's Indang town.

Dr. George Repique, provincial health officer, told the Philippines News Agency in an interview Tuesday that he dispatched this morning Dr. Nelson Soriano to assess and monitor Agus-os and Malaki Villages – the most affected areas in the town – and also the Dengue Brigade to conduct fogging operation when there is no rain.

Repique said the Provincial Government has donated 20 fogging machines to be used in the affected villages in Indang town.

Likewise, the team was instructed to coordinate with the faculty of the Cavite State University and to distribute pamphlets to students on the prevention of Chikungunya fever.

Repique said that the town of Indang has the most number of Chikungunya cases with 470 out of 474 reported cases in Cavite. There are two cases each in the nearby cities of Dasmariñas and General Trias.

Repique disclosed that of the reported cases, the age ranges from eight months to 87 years and most of the victims are females.

Last Friday, the Provincial Health Office declared a Chikungunya outbreak and on Monday a State of Calamity was declared in the town of Indang due to the increasing number of afflictions.

Repique explained that Chikungunya is not fatal unlike Denque, which caused death to 45 persons in the province last year. On the other hand, Zika virus – which is caused by the same mosquitoes that bring Chikungunya and Dengue – affects babies in the womb of pregnant women.

Management of Chikungunya includes three to four days of rest and intake of paracetamol, according to Repique.

Amid the dialogues and meetings of the Local Government of Indang and other stakeholders on the prevention and containment of the spread of Chikungunya disease, Repique said “Kanya kanyang linis” or “cleaning our surrounding (inside and outside of the house) is the best remedy to prevent Chikungunya fever.” (PNA)

