SSS commends DILG for protection of nearly 75,000 JO and contractual workers
The Social Security System (SSS) accorded a special citation for the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for its solid commitment to provide social protection to nearly 75,000 job order (JO) and contractual workers at the Balikat ng Bayan Awards held during... [Read more...]
Senate hearing on the proposed DA budget of PHP50.6-B for 2017
Senator Cynthia Villar (left), vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food, presides over the Finance Subcommittee hearing on the proposed PHP50.6-billion budget of the Department of Agriculture on Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2016) at the Senate in Pasay City. Villar... [Read more...]
Ambulances for North Cotabato
Photo shows four of the five brand new ambulance units for North Cotabato province personally turned over by Philippine National Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander Balutan in simple ceremonies on Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2016) at the provincial capitol grounds... [Read more...]
Citation for K9 Hero Dog and its handlers
Explosive Detector Dog ìHEAVYî (shown in photo) and its handlers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) receive Plaque and Certificate of Recognition for the dog’s outstanding performance as explosive detector during the Animal Welfare Week Celebration with the... [Read more...]
Sen. Loren Legarda presides at the Senate hearing on DA’s proposed budget for 2017
Senator Loren Legarda, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, directs a question to Department of Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Pinol during the Senate hearing on the proposed PHP50.6-billion budget of the DA for 2017 on Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2016). (PNA photos by Jess... [Read more...]
National
PA offers use of 8 more camps as possible treatment centers of drug dependents
MANILA, Oct. 4 — The Philippine Army (PA) has offered the use of eight more of its military camps as possible treatment and rehabilitation centers for drug dependents and users, according to PA spokesperson Col. Benjamin Hao.
PMC says commitment to PHL security made them PHIBLEX supporters
MANILA, Oct. 5 — Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) commandant Major Gen. Andre Costales said the commitment to provide better security to the country has made them active partners to the ongoing Philippine Amphibious Landing Exercise (PHIBLEX) which formally started Tuesday.
TD ‘Julian’ heading to Cagayan
MANILA, Oct. 5 — Tropical depression “Julian” is continuously heading west northwest nearing Calayan, Cagayan, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).
Foreign
UN peacekeeping chief calls on Sudanese parties to carry out political roadmap
UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 5 — UN under-secretary-general for peacekeeping operations, Herve Ladsous, on Tuesday called on all Sudanese parties to implement a political roadmap, which serves as the basis for the peace process, including ceasefire, in South Kordofan, Blue Nile and Darfur regions.
European Parliament votes to crack down on trade in torture goods
STRASBOURG, Oct. 5 — The European Parliament, gathered for its plenary session here on Tuesday, voted overwhelmingly to crack down on European Union (EU) trade of goods and services used for torture and capital punishment in third countries.
Dialogue at root of civilizations can help deal with current crises – Greek expert
By Maria Spiliopoulou
ATHENS, Oct. 5 (PNA/Xinhua) — Cross-cultural dialogue in particular between Greece and China, the two cradles of the world's civilization, can help the governments and citizens across the globe to review their approach to current crises and find most effective solutions, an acclaimed Greek expert has said.
Sports & Entertainment
FIFA fines Brazil for homophobic chants
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct. 5 — World football governing body FIFA has fined the Brazilian football confederation USD20,000 for homophobic abuse by fans.
San Beda's seniors, juniors team clinch last NCAA finals seats
MANILA, Oct. 4 — San Beda booked its 11th consecutive NCAA men's basketball finals appearance with a 77-63 win against Perpetual Help in the knockout semifinal at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.
Top badminton players to join National Open this month
MANILA, Oct. 4 — The Philippine Badminton Association (PBA) will use the upcoming Bingo Bonanza National Open as one of five tournaments to select the members of the national team for major international competitions, including the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia.
Travel & Tourism
Ukraine extends visa-on-arrival policy for Chinese citizens
KIEV, Oct. 5 — The Ukrainian government said on Tuesday it decided to extend the visa-on-arrival policy for Chinese citizens, which expired on September 30.
Government allocates PHP410-M to relocate about 2,000 Intramuros settlers
By Josephine Grace Aguilo
MANILA, Oct. 4 (PNA) — The Intramuros Administration (IA) has allocated PHP410 million to relocate around 2,000 informal settlers living within the walled city of Intramuros, IA Finance & Administrative Division Chief Merceditas C. de Sahagun, disclosed on Tuesday.
Expect influx of Israeli tourists in PHL
MANILA, Oct. 4 — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday reported that more than 40 Israeli travel agencies participated in a seminar on Philippine tourism organized by the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv to promote the Philippines as a new adventure destination for Israeli tourists.
Health & Lifestyle
UAE capital Abu Dhabi reports bird flu cases
DUBAI, Oct. 5 — The Abu Dhabi emergency and crisis management team announced on Tuesday it detected a number of bird flu-infected quays, reported the United Arab Emirates (UAE) state news agency WAM.
EU ministers discuss medicine shortages, vaccination, tuberculosis
BRATISLAVA, Oct. 5 — Health ministers of EU member states discussed medicine shortages at an ongoing informal health meeting here, Slovak health minister Tomas Drucker announced at a press conference on Tuesday.
Cavite health official moves to contain spread of Chikungunya virus in Indang town
By Rogelio Limpin
TRECE MARTIRES CITY, Cavite, Oct. 4 (PNA) — The chief of the Provincial Health Office has moved to stop the further spread of Chikungunya virus in this province's Indang town.
Provincial
Development goals seen to help end poverty in Eastern Visayas
TACLOBAN CITY, Oct. 5 –- The government is stepping up awareness drive on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Eastern Visayas as part of the month-long National Statistics Month (NSM) celebration this October.
Special ecozone in Cotabato City eyed
COTABATO CITY, Oct. 5 — A proposed establishment of a Special Economic Zone in Cotabato City is underway.
Army boss says peace talk, cease fire deal pave way for recruitment of reds
BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya, Oct. 4 — A Philippine Army(PA) official here said the government’s peace process and ceasefire agreement with the New People’s Army(NPA) pave the way for recruitment activities by the rebels.
Business
Australian stocks open lower
SYDNEY, Oct. 5 — The Australian share market has opened lower.
Tokyo stocks open higher as soft yen lifts exporters
TOKYO, Oct. 5 — Tokyo stocks edged higher as markets here opened Wednesday with sentiment bolstered by a comparatively soft yen early on giving some export-linked shares a lift.
Chicago agricultural commodities settle mixed
CHICAGO, Oct. 5 — Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) grains futures close mixed on Tuesday, with soybean prices falling as an accelerating US harvest shifted attention back toward the prospect of record production, corn edged higher while wheat prices staying unchanged.
Agri-Business
DA sees higher income for Region 8 farmers from duck raising
By Danica-Ann M. Ultado
TACLOBAN CITY, Oct. 4 (PNA) – The Department of Agriculture (DA) regional office here and the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) have set aside Php 3.5 million to promote duck raising in Eastern Visayas.
Coffee confab set in Davao City
DAVAO CITY, Oct. 4 — The 9th Philippine Coffee Summit is set to kick-off next week, October 12 to 13 at SMX Convention Center, SMX Lanang which will be facilitated by the Philippine Coffee Board, Incorporated (PCBI) with the support of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Department of Agriculture (DA).
PCA allocates P235M, embarks on aggressive treatment of 'cocolisap' in Basilan
ZAMBOANGA CITY, Oct. 4 –- The national government is optimistic of being able to contain within 60 days the infestation of the coconut scale insects (CSI) also known as "cocolisap" in Basilan province.
Features
Feature: Pet lover starts shelter for stray dogs in Egyptby Ahmed Shafiq
CAIRO, Oct. 4 — Amid the green farms of the Giza governorate in Egypt, stray and abandoned dogs can have a safe haven at the HOPE Society, a welfare sanctuary that provides food, medication and housing for all sorts of dogs.
(Feature) PCC’s Milka Krem showcases 4 ‘must try’ local cheeses
By Cielito M. Reganit
MANILA, May 11 (PNA) — Anyone who has already been at “Milka Krem” — the dairy products outlet of the Philippine Carabao Center (PCC) in the Science City of Munoz in Nueva Ecija — can ascertain that it has become a haven for an array of delightful, truly refreshing, and healthy products that it sells to the public.
Solo parent benefits from 4Ps, looks forward to earning college degree
By Leilanie G. Adriano
SAN FERNANDO, La Union, May 5 (PNA) — The Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Field Office I (DSWD-FO1) have helped a solo parent for six years — Marissa Madanay from Pao Norte, City of San Fernando, La Union.