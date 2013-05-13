Photo #1
SSS commends DILG for protection of nearly 75,000 JO and contractual workers
The Social Security System (SSS) accorded a special citation for the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for its solid commitment to provide social protection to nearly 75,000 job order (JO) and contractual workers at the Balikat ng Bayan Awards held during... [Read more...]
Photo #2
Senate hearing on the proposed DA budget of PHP50.6-B for 2017
Senator Cynthia Villar (left), vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food, presides over the Finance Subcommittee hearing on the proposed PHP50.6-billion budget of the Department of Agriculture on Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2016) at the Senate in Pasay City. Villar... [Read more...]
Photo #3
Ambulances for North Cotabato
Photo shows four of the five brand new ambulance units for North Cotabato province personally turned over by Philippine National Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander Balutan in simple ceremonies on Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2016) at the provincial capitol grounds... [Read more...]
Photo #4
Citation for K9 Hero Dog and its handlers
Explosive Detector Dog ìHEAVYî (shown in photo) and its handlers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) receive Plaque and Certificate of Recognition for the dog’s outstanding performance as explosive detector during the Animal Welfare Week Celebration with the... [Read more...]
Photo #5
Sen. Loren Legarda presides at the Senate hearing on DA’s proposed budget for 2017
Senator Loren Legarda, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, directs a question to Department of Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Pinol during the Senate hearing on the proposed PHP50.6-billion budget of the DA for 2017 on Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2016). (PNA photos by Jess... [Read more...]
National
BI uncovers new human trafficking ploy
By Ferdinand G. Patinio
MANILA, Oct. 4 (PNA) — Syndicates engaged in human trafficking have employed a new scheme to bring their unsuspected victims out of the country by posing as boxers.
British ambassador, NCC ink MOA on Bilateral Program Fund
MANILA, Oct. 4 – The United Kingdom and the National Competitiveness Council (NCC) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on Bilateral Program Fund for “Project Repeal” to address the growing need for a wider effort to cut red tape across agencies.
Senate panel to reopen hearing on emergency powers
By Azer N. Parrocha
MANILA, Oct. 4 (PNA) — A Senate panel decided Tuesday to reopen the public hearings on the proposed emergency powers to deal with the country's traffic woes that winded up last Sept. 22, at the request of a senator.
Foreign
Warring parties in Yemen must protect schools — UNICEF
GENEVA, Oct. 5 — The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday urged all parties to the Yemeni conflict to protect schools, students and teachers as the war-torn country's schools open this week.
UN peacekeeping chief calls on Sudanese parties to carry out political roadmap
UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 5 — UN under-secretary-general for peacekeeping operations, Herve Ladsous, on Tuesday called on all Sudanese parties to implement a political roadmap, which serves as the basis for the peace process, including ceasefire, in South Kordofan, Blue Nile and Darfur regions.
European Parliament votes to crack down on trade in torture goods
STRASBOURG, Oct. 5 — The European Parliament, gathered for its plenary session here on Tuesday, voted overwhelmingly to crack down on European Union (EU) trade of goods and services used for torture and capital punishment in third countries.
Sports & Entertainment
Maybank feats '16 Rio Paralympian Josephine Medina
By Joann Santiago
MANILA, Oct. 4 (PNA)– The Maybank Foundation, through Maybank Philippines, awarded Tuesday PHP200,000 to 2016 Rio Paralympics table tennis bronze medalist Josephine Medina.
FIFA fines Brazil for homophobic chants
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct. 5 — World football governing body FIFA has fined the Brazilian football confederation USD20,000 for homophobic abuse by fans.
San Beda's seniors, juniors team clinch last NCAA finals seats
MANILA, Oct. 4 — San Beda booked its 11th consecutive NCAA men's basketball finals appearance with a 77-63 win against Perpetual Help in the knockout semifinal at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.
Travel & Tourism
Ukraine extends visa-on-arrival policy for Chinese citizens
KIEV, Oct. 5 — The Ukrainian government said on Tuesday it decided to extend the visa-on-arrival policy for Chinese citizens, which expired on September 30.
Government allocates PHP410-M to relocate about 2,000 Intramuros settlers
By Josephine Grace Aguilo
MANILA, Oct. 4 (PNA) — The Intramuros Administration (IA) has allocated PHP410 million to relocate around 2,000 informal settlers living within the walled city of Intramuros, IA Finance & Administrative Division Chief Merceditas C. de Sahagun, disclosed on Tuesday.
Expect influx of Israeli tourists in PHL
MANILA, Oct. 4 — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday reported that more than 40 Israeli travel agencies participated in a seminar on Philippine tourism organized by the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv to promote the Philippines as a new adventure destination for Israeli tourists.
Health & Lifestyle
UAE capital Abu Dhabi reports bird flu cases
DUBAI, Oct. 5 — The Abu Dhabi emergency and crisis management team announced on Tuesday it detected a number of bird flu-infected quays, reported the United Arab Emirates (UAE) state news agency WAM.
EU ministers discuss medicine shortages, vaccination, tuberculosis
BRATISLAVA, Oct. 5 — Health ministers of EU member states discussed medicine shortages at an ongoing informal health meeting here, Slovak health minister Tomas Drucker announced at a press conference on Tuesday.
Cavite health official moves to contain spread of Chikungunya virus in Indang town
By Rogelio Limpin
TRECE MARTIRES CITY, Cavite, Oct. 4 (PNA) — The chief of the Provincial Health Office has moved to stop the further spread of Chikungunya virus in this province's Indang town.
Provincial
DA Eastern Visayas reports slight increase in H1 rice yield
TACLOBAN CITY, Oct. 5 — Total rice output for the first six months of the year in Eastern Visayas registered a 3.3 percent increase, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) in its July round survey noted.
Capitol eyes PHP10-M for more prison cells
TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol, Oct. 5 — The provincial government of Bohol is willing to allocate PHP10 million for the construction of additional prison cells at the Bohol District Jail (BDJ) to address the concern on congested jails in the province in Barangay Cabawan here.
PHP3.5-M for TESDA courses allocated for Bohol’s 3rd district
TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol, Oct 5 — The third district of Bohol province has been allocated PHP3.5 million for this year’s Special Training for Employment Program (STEP) under the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).
Business
Oil prices waver narrowly amid OPEC speculation
NEW YORK, Oct. 5 — Oil prices ended slightly lower Tuesday, as traders continued to assess the impact of a preliminary deal on output by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
Croatia's economy to grow by 1.9% in 2016 — IMF
ZAGREB, Oct. 5 — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday reaffirmed its projection for Croatia's economic growth by 1.9 percent in 2016.
Australian stocks open lower
SYDNEY, Oct. 5 — The Australian share market has opened lower.
Agri-Business
US agri unit remains committed in assisting coffee production in Mindanao
By Digna D. Banzon
DAVAO CITY, Oct. 4 (PNA) — The Agricultural Cooperative Development International/Volunteers on Overseas Cooperative Assistance (ACDI/VOCA) of the United States Department of Agriculture remains committed in assisting coffee production in Mindanao being one of the top of the three high-value crops that are covered under the Mindanao Productivity in Agricultural Commerce and Trade (MinPACT). The other two products are cacao and coconut.
Victorias City unveils P5-million organic trading post
BACOLOD CITY, Oct. 4 — Mayor Frederick Francis Palanca led Monday the unveiling of the P5-million Organic Market and Pasalubong Center of Victorias City in Negros Occidental.
DA sees higher income for Region 8 farmers from duck raising
By Danica-Ann M. Ultado
TACLOBAN CITY, Oct. 4 (PNA) – The Department of Agriculture (DA) regional office here and the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) have set aside Php 3.5 million to promote duck raising in Eastern Visayas.
Features
Feature: Pet lover starts shelter for stray dogs in Egyptby Ahmed Shafiq
CAIRO, Oct. 4 — Amid the green farms of the Giza governorate in Egypt, stray and abandoned dogs can have a safe haven at the HOPE Society, a welfare sanctuary that provides food, medication and housing for all sorts of dogs.
(Feature) PCC’s Milka Krem showcases 4 ‘must try’ local cheeses
By Cielito M. Reganit
MANILA, May 11 (PNA) — Anyone who has already been at “Milka Krem” — the dairy products outlet of the Philippine Carabao Center (PCC) in the Science City of Munoz in Nueva Ecija — can ascertain that it has become a haven for an array of delightful, truly refreshing, and healthy products that it sells to the public.
Solo parent benefits from 4Ps, looks forward to earning college degree
By Leilanie G. Adriano
SAN FERNANDO, La Union, May 5 (PNA) — The Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Field Office I (DSWD-FO1) have helped a solo parent for six years — Marissa Madanay from Pao Norte, City of San Fernando, La Union.