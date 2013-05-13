Senator Loren Legarda, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, directs a question to Department of Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Pinol during the Senate hearing on the proposed PHP50.6-billion budget of the DA for 2017 on Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2016). (PNA photos by Jess... [Read more...]

Explosive Detector Dog ìHEAVYî (shown in photo) and its handlers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) receive Plaque and Certificate of Recognition for the dog's outstanding performance as explosive detector during the Animal Welfare Week Celebration with the...

Photo shows four of the five brand new ambulance units for North Cotabato province personally turned over by Philippine National Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander Balutan in simple ceremonies on Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2016) at the provincial capitol grounds...

Senator Cynthia Villar (left), vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food, presides over the Finance Subcommittee hearing on the proposed PHP50.6-billion budget of the Department of Agriculture on Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2016) at the Senate in Pasay City. Villar...

The Social Security System (SSS) accorded a special citation for the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for its solid commitment to provide social protection to nearly 75,000 job order (JO) and contractual workers at the Balikat ng Bayan Awards held during...

ILOILO CITY, May 13 — A teacher assigned to serve as a precinct count optical scan (PCOS) machine technician in Brgy. Dulangan, Pilar, Capiz died Monday due to an apparent heart failure while doing his duties.

BACOLOD CITY, May 13 — Some clustered precincts in this city were forced to extend the voting period to accommodate hundreds of voters still queuing to cast their voters.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, May 13 – Volunteers expect a 70-75 percent voters turnout in this city although the Commission on Election (Comelec) has yet to release the official figure.

National

MANILA, Oct. 5 — Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) commandant Major Gen. Andre Costales said the commitment to provide better security to the country has made them active partners to the ongoing Philippine Amphibious Landing Exercise (PHIBLEX) which formally started Tuesday.

MANILA, Oct. 5 — Tropical depression “Julian” is continuously heading west northwest nearing Calayan, Cagayan, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

HEADLINES:

Foreign

By Maria Spiliopoulou

ATHENS, Oct. 5 (PNA/Xinhua) — Cross-cultural dialogue in particular between Greece and China, the two cradles of the world's civilization, can help the governments and citizens across the globe to review their approach to current crises and find most effective solutions, an acclaimed Greek expert has said.

OTTAWA, Oct. 5 — A number of failings were found at Canada's nuclear regulator responsible for ensuring the country's nuclear plants are safe and secure, Canada's Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development Julie Gelfand said on Tuesday.

SOFIA, Oct. 5 — A radiation detection system that covers all of Bulgarian border checkpoints with non-European Union (EU) members was officially launched here on Tuesday.

Sports & Entertainment

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct. 5 — World football governing body FIFA has fined the Brazilian football confederation USD20,000 for homophobic abuse by fans.

MANILA, Oct. 4 — San Beda booked its 11th consecutive NCAA men's basketball finals appearance with a 77-63 win against Perpetual Help in the knockout semifinal at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.

MANILA, Oct. 4 — The Philippine Badminton Association (PBA) will use the upcoming Bingo Bonanza National Open as one of five tournaments to select the members of the national team for major international competitions, including the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia.

Travel & Tourism

KIEV, Oct. 5 — The Ukrainian government said on Tuesday it decided to extend the visa-on-arrival policy for Chinese citizens, which expired on September 30.

By Josephine Grace Aguilo

MANILA, Oct. 4 (PNA) — The Intramuros Administration (IA) has allocated PHP410 million to relocate around 2,000 informal settlers living within the walled city of Intramuros, IA Finance & Administrative Division Chief Merceditas C. de Sahagun, disclosed on Tuesday.

MANILA, Oct. 4 — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday reported that more than 40 Israeli travel agencies participated in a seminar on Philippine tourism organized by the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv to promote the Philippines as a new adventure destination for Israeli tourists.

Health & Lifestyle

DUBAI, Oct. 5 — The Abu Dhabi emergency and crisis management team announced on Tuesday it detected a number of bird flu-infected quays, reported the United Arab Emirates (UAE) state news agency WAM.

BRATISLAVA, Oct. 5 — Health ministers of EU member states discussed medicine shortages at an ongoing informal health meeting here, Slovak health minister Tomas Drucker announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

By Rogelio Limpin

TRECE MARTIRES CITY, Cavite, Oct. 4 (PNA) — The chief of the Provincial Health Office has moved to stop the further spread of Chikungunya virus in this province's Indang town.

