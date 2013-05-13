Photo #1

2013 Campaign Trail

Voters turn out in Cagayan de Oro 70-75%

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, May 13 – Volunteers expect a 70-75 percent voters turnout in this city although the Commission on Election (Comelec) has yet to release the official figure.

May 13, 2013 10:35 pm

(Election) Voting in some precincts in Bacolod extended

BACOLOD CITY, May 13 — Some clustered precincts in this city were forced to extend the voting period to accommodate hundreds of voters still queuing to cast their voters.

May 13, 2013 10:35 pm

(Election) PCOS tech dies of heart failure while doing job in Capiz

ILOILO CITY, May 13 — A teacher assigned to serve as a precinct count optical scan (PCOS) machine technician in Brgy. Dulangan, Pilar, Capiz died Monday due to an apparent heart failure while doing his duties.

May 13, 2013 10:35 pm


National

BI uncovers new human trafficking ploy

By Ferdinand G. Patinio

MANILA, Oct. 4 (PNA) — Syndicates engaged in human trafficking have employed a new scheme to bring their unsuspected victims out of the country by posing as boxers.

October 5, 2016 10:30 am

British ambassador, NCC ink MOA on Bilateral Program Fund

MANILA, Oct. 4 – The United Kingdom and the National Competitiveness Council (NCC) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on Bilateral Program Fund for “Project Repeal” to address the growing need for a wider effort to cut red tape across agencies.

October 5, 2016 10:30 am

Senate panel to reopen hearing on emergency powers

By Azer N. Parrocha

MANILA, Oct. 4 (PNA) — A Senate panel decided Tuesday to reopen the public hearings on the proposed emergency powers to deal with the country's traffic woes that winded up last Sept. 22, at the request of a senator.

October 5, 2016 10:30 am


Foreign

Warring parties in Yemen must protect schools — UNICEF

GENEVA, Oct. 5 — The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday urged all parties to the Yemeni conflict to protect schools, students and teachers as the war-torn country's schools open this week.

October 5, 2016 10:49 am

UN peacekeeping chief calls on Sudanese parties to carry out political roadmap

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 5 — UN under-secretary-general for peacekeeping operations, Herve Ladsous, on Tuesday called on all Sudanese parties to implement a political roadmap, which serves as the basis for the peace process, including ceasefire, in South Kordofan, Blue Nile and Darfur regions.

October 5, 2016 10:49 am

European Parliament votes to crack down on trade in torture goods

STRASBOURG, Oct. 5 — The European Parliament, gathered for its plenary session here on Tuesday, voted overwhelmingly to crack down on European Union (EU) trade of goods and services used for torture and capital punishment in third countries.

October 5, 2016 10:49 am


Sports & Entertainment

Maybank feats '16 Rio Paralympian Josephine Medina

By Joann Santiago

MANILA, Oct. 4 (PNA)– The Maybank Foundation, through Maybank Philippines, awarded Tuesday PHP200,000 to 2016 Rio Paralympics table tennis bronze medalist Josephine Medina.

October 5, 2016 10:59 am

FIFA fines Brazil for homophobic chants

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct. 5 — World football governing body FIFA has fined the Brazilian football confederation USD20,000 for homophobic abuse by fans.

October 5, 2016 10:59 am

San Beda's seniors, juniors team clinch last NCAA finals seats

MANILA, Oct. 4 — San Beda booked its 11th consecutive NCAA men's basketball finals appearance with a 77-63 win against Perpetual Help in the knockout semifinal at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.

October 5, 2016 10:59 am


Travel & Tourism

Ukraine extends visa-on-arrival policy for Chinese citizens

KIEV, Oct. 5 — The Ukrainian government said on Tuesday it decided to extend the visa-on-arrival policy for Chinese citizens, which expired on September 30.

October 5, 2016 11:04 am

Government allocates PHP410-M to relocate about 2,000 Intramuros settlers

By Josephine Grace Aguilo

MANILA, Oct. 4 (PNA) — The Intramuros Administration (IA) has allocated PHP410 million to relocate around 2,000 informal settlers living within the walled city of Intramuros, IA Finance & Administrative Division Chief Merceditas C. de Sahagun, disclosed on Tuesday.

October 5, 2016 11:04 am

Expect influx of Israeli tourists in PHL

MANILA, Oct. 4 — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday reported that more than 40 Israeli travel agencies participated in a seminar on Philippine tourism organized by the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv to promote the Philippines as a new adventure destination for Israeli tourists.

October 5, 2016 11:04 am


Health & Lifestyle

UAE capital Abu Dhabi reports bird flu cases

DUBAI, Oct. 5 — The Abu Dhabi emergency and crisis management team announced on Tuesday it detected a number of bird flu-infected quays, reported the United Arab Emirates (UAE) state news agency WAM.

October 5, 2016 11:02 am

EU ministers discuss medicine shortages, vaccination, tuberculosis

BRATISLAVA, Oct. 5 — Health ministers of EU member states discussed medicine shortages at an ongoing informal health meeting here, Slovak health minister Tomas Drucker announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

October 5, 2016 11:02 am

Cavite health official moves to contain spread of Chikungunya virus in Indang town

By Rogelio Limpin

TRECE MARTIRES CITY, Cavite, Oct. 4 (PNA) — The chief of the Provincial Health Office has moved to stop the further spread of Chikungunya virus in this province's Indang town.

October 5, 2016 11:02 am


Provincial

DA Eastern Visayas reports slight increase in H1 rice yield

TACLOBAN CITY, Oct. 5 — Total rice output for the first six months of the year in Eastern Visayas registered a 3.3 percent increase, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) in its July round survey noted.

October 5, 2016 10:44 am

Capitol eyes PHP10-M for more prison cells

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol, Oct. 5 — The provincial government of Bohol is willing to allocate PHP10 million for the construction of additional prison cells at the Bohol District Jail (BDJ) to address the concern on congested jails in the province in Barangay Cabawan here.

October 5, 2016 10:44 am

PHP3.5-M for TESDA courses allocated for Bohol’s 3rd district

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol, Oct 5 — The third district of Bohol province has been allocated PHP3.5 million for this year’s Special Training for Employment Program (STEP) under the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

October 5, 2016 10:44 am


Business

Oil prices waver narrowly amid OPEC speculation

NEW YORK, Oct. 5 — Oil prices ended slightly lower Tuesday, as traders continued to assess the impact of a preliminary deal on output by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

October 5, 2016 10:57 am

Croatia's economy to grow by 1.9% in 2016 — IMF

ZAGREB, Oct. 5 — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday reaffirmed its projection for Croatia's economic growth by 1.9 percent in 2016.

October 5, 2016 10:57 am

Australian stocks open lower

SYDNEY, Oct. 5 — The Australian share market has opened lower.

October 5, 2016 10:57 am


Agri-Business

US agri unit remains committed in assisting coffee production in Mindanao

By Digna D. Banzon

DAVAO CITY, Oct. 4 (PNA) — The Agricultural Cooperative Development International/Volunteers on Overseas Cooperative Assistance (ACDI/VOCA) of the United States Department of Agriculture remains committed in assisting coffee production in Mindanao being one of the top of the three high-value crops that are covered under the Mindanao Productivity in Agricultural Commerce and Trade (MinPACT). The other two products are cacao and coconut.

October 5, 2016 10:53 am

Victorias City unveils P5-million organic trading post

BACOLOD CITY, Oct. 4 — Mayor Frederick Francis Palanca led Monday the unveiling of the P5-million Organic Market and Pasalubong Center of Victorias City in Negros Occidental.

October 5, 2016 10:53 am

DA sees higher income for Region 8 farmers from duck raising

By Danica-Ann M. Ultado

TACLOBAN CITY, Oct. 4 (PNA) – The Department of Agriculture (DA) regional office here and the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) have set aside Php 3.5 million to promote duck raising in Eastern Visayas.

October 5, 2016 10:53 am


Features

Feature: Pet lover starts shelter for stray dogs in Egyptby Ahmed Shafiq

CAIRO, Oct. 4 — Amid the green farms of the Giza governorate in Egypt, stray and abandoned dogs can have a safe haven at the HOPE Society, a welfare sanctuary that provides food, medication and housing for all sorts of dogs.

October 5, 2016 10:49 am

(Feature) PCC’s Milka Krem showcases 4 ‘must try’ local cheeses

By Cielito M. Reganit

MANILA, May 11 (PNA) — Anyone who has already been at “Milka Krem” — the dairy products outlet of the Philippine Carabao Center (PCC) in the Science City of Munoz in Nueva Ecija — can ascertain that it has become a haven for an array of delightful, truly refreshing, and healthy products that it sells to the public.

May 12, 2016 6:15 am

Solo parent benefits from 4Ps, looks forward to earning college degree

By Leilanie G. Adriano

SAN FERNANDO, La Union, May 5 (PNA) — The Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Field Office I (DSWD-FO1) have helped a solo parent for six years — Marissa Madanay from Pao Norte, City of San Fernando, La Union.

May 10, 2016 5:22 am


