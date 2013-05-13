Photo #1

SSS commends DILG for protection of nearly 75,000 JO and contractual workers

The Social Security System (SSS) accorded a special citation for the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for its solid commitment to provide social protection to nearly 75,000 job order (JO) and contractual workers at the Balikat ng Bayan Awards held during... [Read more...]

Photo #2

Senate hearing on the proposed DA budget of PHP50.6-B for 2017

Senator Cynthia Villar (left), vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food, presides over the Finance Subcommittee hearing on the proposed PHP50.6-billion budget of the Department of Agriculture on Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2016) at the Senate in Pasay City. Villar... [Read more...]

Photo #3

Ambulances for North Cotabato

Photo shows four of the five brand new ambulance units for North Cotabato province personally turned over by Philippine National Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander Balutan in simple ceremonies on Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2016) at the provincial capitol grounds... [Read more...]

Photo #4

Citation for K9 Hero Dog and its handlers

Explosive Detector Dog ìHEAVYî (shown in photo) and its handlers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) receive Plaque and Certificate of Recognition for the dog’s outstanding performance as explosive detector during the Animal Welfare Week Celebration with the... [Read more...]

Photo #5

Sen. Loren Legarda presides at the Senate hearing on DA’s proposed budget for 2017

Senator Loren Legarda, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, directs a question to Department of Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Pinol during the Senate hearing on the proposed PHP50.6-billion budget of the DA for 2017 on Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2016). (PNA photos by Jess... [Read more...]

2013 Campaign Trail

Voters turn out in Cagayan de Oro 70-75%

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, May 13 – Volunteers expect a 70-75 percent voters turnout in this city although the Commission on Election (Comelec) has yet to release the official figure.

[Read more…]

May 13, 2013 10:35 pm

(Election) Voting in some precincts in Bacolod extended

BACOLOD CITY, May 13 — Some clustered precincts in this city were forced to extend the voting period to accommodate hundreds of voters still queuing to cast their voters.

[Read more…]

May 13, 2013 10:35 pm

(Election) PCOS tech dies of heart failure while doing job in Capiz

ILOILO CITY, May 13 — A teacher assigned to serve as a precinct count optical scan (PCOS) machine technician in Brgy. Dulangan, Pilar, Capiz died Monday due to an apparent heart failure while doing his duties.

[Read more…]

May 13, 2013 10:35 pm


More 2013 Campaign Trail news:
Criminals involved in train explosion searched for in Dagestan
Agbayani files election protest vs reelected Gov. Espino
Prelate cites impact of PGMA projects in Cagayan Valley
Comelec declares special polls in lone Sarangani precinct as smooth, orderly
Vote-buying, violence mar Lanao Sur, Basilan polls but PNP says election generally peaceful


National

PA offers use of 8 more camps as possible treatment centers of drug dependents

MANILA, Oct. 4 — The Philippine Army (PA) has offered the use of eight more of its military camps as possible treatment and rehabilitation centers for drug dependents and users, according to PA spokesperson Col. Benjamin Hao.

[Read more…]

October 5, 2016 10:30 am

PMC says commitment to PHL security made them PHIBLEX supporters

MANILA, Oct. 5 — Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) commandant Major Gen. Andre Costales said the commitment to provide better security to the country has made them active partners to the ongoing Philippine Amphibious Landing Exercise (PHIBLEX) which formally started Tuesday.

[Read more…]

October 5, 2016 10:30 am

TD ‘Julian’ heading to Cagayan

MANILA, Oct. 5 — Tropical depression “Julian” is continuously heading west northwest nearing Calayan, Cagayan, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

[Read more…]

October 5, 2016 10:30 am


More National news:
Banner stories of Manila's leading newspapers, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016
President Duterte apologizes anew to Jewish community in PHL for ‘Hitler’ remark
PHL hosting of 2016 Miss U pageant pushes through amid cancellation rumors
President Duterte rejects Misuari’s request to bring security escorts in Davao City
Catholic bishops reiterate objection to same-sex marriage in the country


Foreign

UN peacekeeping chief calls on Sudanese parties to carry out political roadmap

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 5 — UN under-secretary-general for peacekeeping operations, Herve Ladsous, on Tuesday called on all Sudanese parties to implement a political roadmap, which serves as the basis for the peace process, including ceasefire, in South Kordofan, Blue Nile and Darfur regions.

[Read more…]

October 5, 2016 10:49 am

European Parliament votes to crack down on trade in torture goods

STRASBOURG, Oct. 5 — The European Parliament, gathered for its plenary session here on Tuesday, voted overwhelmingly to crack down on European Union (EU) trade of goods and services used for torture and capital punishment in third countries.

[Read more…]

October 5, 2016 10:49 am

Dialogue at root of civilizations can help deal with current crises – Greek expert

By Maria Spiliopoulou

ATHENS, Oct. 5 (PNA/Xinhua) — Cross-cultural dialogue in particular between Greece and China, the two cradles of the world's civilization, can help the governments and citizens across the globe to review their approach to current crises and find most effective solutions, an acclaimed Greek expert has said.

[Read more…]

October 5, 2016 10:49 am


More Foreign news:
Canadian environment commissioner slams mismanaged nuclear power plant safety inspections
Radiation detection system launched at Bulgaria's border checkpoints
UN relief chief calls for humanitarian access in Yemen
White House calls Trump not role model
Russia to continue cooperation with US on Syria despite strained ties – Kremlin


Sports & Entertainment

FIFA fines Brazil for homophobic chants

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct. 5 — World football governing body FIFA has fined the Brazilian football confederation USD20,000 for homophobic abuse by fans.

[Read more…]

October 5, 2016 10:59 am

San Beda's seniors, juniors team clinch last NCAA finals seats

MANILA, Oct. 4 — San Beda booked its 11th consecutive NCAA men's basketball finals appearance with a 77-63 win against Perpetual Help in the knockout semifinal at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.

[Read more…]

October 5, 2016 10:59 am

Top badminton players to join National Open this month

MANILA, Oct. 4 — The Philippine Badminton Association (PBA) will use the upcoming Bingo Bonanza National Open as one of five tournaments to select the members of the national team for major international competitions, including the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia.

[Read more…]

October 5, 2016 10:59 am


More Sports & Entertainment news:
Maybank feats '16 Rio Paralympian Josephine Medina
First Disney resort in Chinese mainland opens in Shanghai
PBA revives Campus Tour outreach program
Brazilian Olympic swimmer Medeiros fails doping test
CSDPC tasked to plan sports uplifting activities in Baguio City


Travel & Tourism

Ukraine extends visa-on-arrival policy for Chinese citizens

KIEV, Oct. 5 — The Ukrainian government said on Tuesday it decided to extend the visa-on-arrival policy for Chinese citizens, which expired on September 30.

[Read more…]

October 5, 2016 11:04 am

Government allocates PHP410-M to relocate about 2,000 Intramuros settlers

By Josephine Grace Aguilo

MANILA, Oct. 4 (PNA) — The Intramuros Administration (IA) has allocated PHP410 million to relocate around 2,000 informal settlers living within the walled city of Intramuros, IA Finance & Administrative Division Chief Merceditas C. de Sahagun, disclosed on Tuesday.

[Read more…]

October 5, 2016 11:04 am

Expect influx of Israeli tourists in PHL

MANILA, Oct. 4 — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday reported that more than 40 Israeli travel agencies participated in a seminar on Philippine tourism organized by the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv to promote the Philippines as a new adventure destination for Israeli tourists.

[Read more…]

October 5, 2016 11:04 am


More Travel & Tourism news:
More Fun in the PHL campaign has failed to attract more tourists, says study
Pampanga to open up livelihood opportunities to boost tourism industry, says official
Myanmar targets 7-M tourist arrivals in 2020
Malindo Air, Turkish airlines announce interline partnership
Chinese tourists spending up big in Australia: report


Health & Lifestyle

UAE capital Abu Dhabi reports bird flu cases

DUBAI, Oct. 5 — The Abu Dhabi emergency and crisis management team announced on Tuesday it detected a number of bird flu-infected quays, reported the United Arab Emirates (UAE) state news agency WAM.

[Read more…]

October 5, 2016 11:02 am

EU ministers discuss medicine shortages, vaccination, tuberculosis

BRATISLAVA, Oct. 5 — Health ministers of EU member states discussed medicine shortages at an ongoing informal health meeting here, Slovak health minister Tomas Drucker announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

[Read more…]

October 5, 2016 11:02 am

Cavite health official moves to contain spread of Chikungunya virus in Indang town

By Rogelio Limpin

TRECE MARTIRES CITY, Cavite, Oct. 4 (PNA) — The chief of the Provincial Health Office has moved to stop the further spread of Chikungunya virus in this province's Indang town.

[Read more…]

October 5, 2016 11:02 am


More Health & Lifestyle news:
NIB and NKTI conduct 4th Blood Donation Day for elderly patients of National Center for Geriatric Health
District health centers urged to spearhead advocacy awareness on diabetes, hypertension
Beneficiaries of DSWD’s feeding program manifest improved nutritional status
Australia's overuse of antibiotics prompts rising "superbug" threat — report
Sri Lanka records rise in dengue patients


Provincial

Development goals seen to help end poverty in Eastern Visayas

TACLOBAN CITY, Oct. 5 –- The government is stepping up awareness drive on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Eastern Visayas as part of the month-long National Statistics Month (NSM) celebration this October.

[Read more…]

October 5, 2016 10:44 am

Special ecozone in Cotabato City eyed

COTABATO CITY, Oct. 5 — A proposed establishment of a Special Economic Zone in Cotabato City is underway.

[Read more…]

October 5, 2016 10:44 am

Army boss says peace talk, cease fire deal pave way for recruitment of reds

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya, Oct. 4 — A Philippine Army(PA) official here said the government’s peace process and ceasefire agreement with the New People’s Army(NPA) pave the way for recruitment activities by the rebels.

[Read more…]

October 5, 2016 10:44 am


More Provincial news:
Public order and safety member indicted after shabu buy-bust
LGUs to create inter-local environment zone to protect fishery resources
OCD-CAR on red alert due to 'Julian'
Army seeks cooperation of Muslim clerics in fight vs. extremists
No illegal drugs found in Pangasinan fish cages


Business

Australian stocks open lower

SYDNEY, Oct. 5 — The Australian share market has opened lower.

[Read more…]

October 5, 2016 10:57 am

Tokyo stocks open higher as soft yen lifts exporters

TOKYO, Oct. 5 — Tokyo stocks edged higher as markets here opened Wednesday with sentiment bolstered by a comparatively soft yen early on giving some export-linked shares a lift.

[Read more…]

October 5, 2016 10:57 am

Chicago agricultural commodities settle mixed

CHICAGO, Oct. 5 — Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) grains futures close mixed on Tuesday, with soybean prices falling as an accelerating US harvest shifted attention back toward the prospect of record production, corn edged higher while wheat prices staying unchanged.

[Read more…]

October 5, 2016 10:57 am


More Business news:
Dollar trades in upper 102 yen zone in early deals in Tokyo
IMF cuts growth prediction for Portuguese economy to 1% for 2016
Ireland's unemployment drops below 8%
US dollar rallies on Fed officials' comments
Industrial producer prices down in both eurozone, EU in August


Agri-Business

DA sees higher income for Region 8 farmers from duck raising

By Danica-Ann M. Ultado

TACLOBAN CITY, Oct. 4 (PNA) – The Department of Agriculture (DA) regional office here and the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) have set aside Php 3.5 million to promote duck raising in Eastern Visayas.

[Read more…]

October 5, 2016 10:53 am

Coffee confab set in Davao City

DAVAO CITY, Oct. 4 — The 9th Philippine Coffee Summit is set to kick-off next week, October 12 to 13 at SMX Convention Center, SMX Lanang which will be facilitated by the Philippine Coffee Board, Incorporated (PCBI) with the support of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Department of Agriculture (DA).

[Read more…]

October 5, 2016 10:53 am

PCA allocates P235M, embarks on aggressive treatment of 'cocolisap' in Basilan

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Oct. 4 –- The national government is optimistic of being able to contain within 60 days the infestation of the coconut scale insects (CSI) also known as "cocolisap" in Basilan province.

[Read more…]

October 5, 2016 10:53 am


More Agri-Business news:
China super rice yields positive result in Ilocos Norte’s field trial
Chicago agricultural commodities settle mixed
Region 8 eyes massive cacao expansion in 6 years
DA developing Negros Occidental as pilot area for community-based coffee processing enterprise
US agri unit remains committed in assisting coffee production in Mindanao


Features

Feature: Pet lover starts shelter for stray dogs in Egyptby Ahmed Shafiq

CAIRO, Oct. 4 — Amid the green farms of the Giza governorate in Egypt, stray and abandoned dogs can have a safe haven at the HOPE Society, a welfare sanctuary that provides food, medication and housing for all sorts of dogs.

[Read more…]

October 5, 2016 10:49 am

(Feature) PCC’s Milka Krem showcases 4 ‘must try’ local cheeses

By Cielito M. Reganit

MANILA, May 11 (PNA) — Anyone who has already been at “Milka Krem” — the dairy products outlet of the Philippine Carabao Center (PCC) in the Science City of Munoz in Nueva Ecija — can ascertain that it has become a haven for an array of delightful, truly refreshing, and healthy products that it sells to the public.

[Read more…]

May 12, 2016 6:15 am

Solo parent benefits from 4Ps, looks forward to earning college degree

By Leilanie G. Adriano

SAN FERNANDO, La Union, May 5 (PNA) — The Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Field Office I (DSWD-FO1) have helped a solo parent for six years — Marissa Madanay from Pao Norte, City of San Fernando, La Union.

[Read more…]

May 10, 2016 5:22 am


More Features news:
(Abril: Buwan ng Panitikang Filipino)Iba’t-Ibang Dila, Iisang Bansa
(Abril: Buwan ng Panitikang Filipino) Pilipino Ka, ‘Di Ba?
(NewsFeature) FPH kicks off 'Good Tours' for power plant visits
PDRP-funded farmers’ enterprise in Bicol now sells nutritious coco water
Feature: Half million revelers celebrate Chinese New Year in London